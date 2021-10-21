Best Of Tucson®

Best Menudo

Tanias 33

614 N. Grande Ave.

It’s a kind of paradox: why is this spicy red soup so good when it’s blazing hot out? (And how is it an apparent hangover cure?) But here’s what’s not up for speculation: Tanias offers menudo in classic style, pozole style or extra spicy, and they’re all great.

Reader Recommended

El Minuto

Mosaic Cafe


