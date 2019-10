614 N. Grande Ave.

Menudo. The motherlode of Mexican soups. This filling chilli pepper broth loaded with cow’s stomach, hominy and lime is a popular breakfast around these parts, and Tucson’s favorite place to get a big bowl is Tania’s 33. Whether you’re team red or team white, Tania’s menudo is super flavorful and you can take a whole gallon to go with you.

Runners Up

2. El Minuto

3. La Estrella Bakery