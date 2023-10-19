Best Media Mix 2023

Best Instagram Page

This is Tucson

@this_is_tucson, thisistucson.com

Helping you discover what to love about Tucson, #ThisIsTucson offers everything you need to know about what’s happening, where to eat, where to hike and best-of guides that may surprise even the locals who live here. For all-things monsoon, murals but not malarky, you can keep up with #ThisIsTucson on its Instagram page or on its website.

Tucson Foodie

@tucsonfoodie, tucsonfoodie.com

Visit Tucson

@visittucson, visittucson.org





Best TV Newscast

KGUN 9

7280 E. Rosewood Street

520-722-5486, kgun9.com

At KGUN-9, viewers will find straight-up, unbiased reports about what’s happening in Tucson and across Arizona. If that isn’t enough, there’s its charitable work, the photo gallery, and even the contests. Find out what’s happening in the world beginning at 4:30 a.m. and ending with the night broadcast at 10 p.m. or 24 hours a day online.

KOLD

7831 N. Business Park Drive

520-744-1313, kold.com

KVOA

209 W. Elm Street

520-792-2270, kvoa.com





Best Comic Store

Heroes and Villains

4533 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-321-4376, hnvtucson.com

Regardless of a person’s fandom, Heroes and Villains welcomes everyone to believe in the magic of the comics and games that it offers. It believes that the world of comics and games isn’t just a fun hobby, but rather a way of life. Dive into a new universe by simply flipping through the pages of a comic book, graphic novel or manga.

Bookmans

Multiple locations, bookmans.com

Fantasy Comics

2595 N. First Avenue

520-670-0100,

facebook.com/fantasycomics2595





Best Local Twitter Feed

What’s Up Tucson

@whatsuptucson,

whatsuptucsonaz.com

The most-followed Tucson info source on Twitter, What’s Up Tucson provides fast, helpful and local information going on in your area. From breaking news to emergency accidents, weather updates and crime, follow What’s Up Tucson to stay in the know. Launched in 2009 by seasoned former radio personality Ken Carr, this social network has over 130,000 followers and is growing.





TMZ Tucson

@TMZTucson

Totally Tucson

@totallytucson





Best Radio Station for Music

91.3 KXCI

220 S. Fourth Avenue, kxci.org

Diverse, independent and community-based: These are the words that describe KXCI. The station plays music from all genres and eras, and focuses on locally produced mini-programs, provided by 70-plus volunteer DJs and on-air hosts. Tune in at 91.3 on what used to be a dial or online.

93.7 KRQ

3202 N. Oracle Road, krq.iheart.com

99.5 KIIM

575 W. Roger Road, kiimfm.com





Best Game Store

Tucson Games and Gadgets

Tucson Mall - 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 253, 520-460-6891

Park Place Mall - 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 110, 520-603-4037

tucsongamesandgadgets.com

Calling all cool kids! We aren’t nerds anymore! Tucson Games and Gadgets is Tucson’s top-tier gaming environment. Your place for all-things fun. Try out its Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) bootcamp, Greyhawk Expeditions and other paper/pencil RGPs and card-playing games. It boasts private game rooms, hundreds of square feet of gaming table area, and the latest and the greatest new releases.

Bookmans East

Multiple locations, bookmans.com

Heroes and Villains

4533 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-321-4376, hnvtucson.com





Best Blog Winner

Tucson Foodie

@tucsonfoodie, tucsonfoodie.com

Shining a light on all things tasty and delicious throughout the greater Tucson area, Tucson Foodie is the way to go. This food blog offers food guides, sneak peeks and the latest news of the local food scene, which is nothing short of abundant. Follow it on social media to get awesome recommendations for date night, special occasions, upcoming food festivals and restaurant openings in the area that guests won’t want to miss.

Classy Alcoholic

theclassyalcoholic.net

Arizona Families

arizonafamilies.blogspot.com

Best Local Weatherperson

Erin Christiansen, KOLD-13

kold.com

Emmy Award-winning Erin Christiansen is chief meteorologist at KOLD-13, where she has worked for two years. She’s on the mark, calling out thunderstorms, floods or great weather when she sees it.

April Madison, KGUN-9

facebook.com/aprilmadisonkgun9

Matt Brode, KVOA-4

facebook.com/MattBrodeKVOA





Best Local TV News Anchor

Dan Marries

facebook.com/danmarries

Dan Marries’ presence is a nice way to start the evening. His intelligent, knowledgeable delivery has garnered him several awards, including two Emmys. He works hard to make Tucson a better place with his volunteer work, too. He’s the charter president of the Casas Adobes Optimist Club and a founding trustee board member of the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.

Priscilla Casper, Formerly KVOA

facebook.com/priscillacaspertv

Sean Mooney, KVOA

facebook.com/seanmooneykvoa





Best Radio Host

Bret “Porkchop” Miller,

99.5 KIIM

facebook.com/porkchop995

Country music lovers know Porkchop, who is practically a Tucson institution, as he’s been on the air with KIIM for more than 20 years. He’s more than a voice, however. Porkchop is involved with several local charities including the Special Olympics, his church and general fundraising. Find him weekdays beginning at 5 a.m.

Hannah Miller, 91.3 KXCI

kxci.org/programs/the-home-stretch

Ken Carr, 101.7 KDRI

thedrivetucson.com/drivers





Best Local Sportscaster

Paul Cicala, KVOA 4

facebook.com/paulcicala

Want to know more about Paul Cicala? Look at his Facebook page, where fascinating facts are aplenty. Hailing from South Tucson, he was once a cook at Whataburger. Now a KVOA sports anchor, he’s been nominated for plenty of Emmys and is also a repeat winner of Tucson Weekly’s Best Local Sportscaster.

Brian Jeffries, Voice of the Wildcats

arizonawildcats.com

Damien Alameda, KOLD 13

kold.com





Best Bookstore

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Multiple locations

This beloved bookstore offers more than just new and gently used books. Bookmans is the place to go if you’re in search of a DVD, CD, vinyl or that instrument you’ve always wanted to learn how to play. From secondhand furniture or sound equipment and small gifts, there’s something for everyone at Bookmans. Considered a safe haven to some, you just might find yourself wandering throughout the bookstacks for hours.

Antigone Books

411 N. Fourth Avenue

520-792-3715, antigonebooks.com

Mostly Books

6208 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-571-0110, mostlybooksaz.com





Best Video Store

Casa Video and Film Bar

2905 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-326-6314, casafilmbar.com

This video store is more than the old-school traditional rental shop. It started out as a video rental store over 30 years ago and combined the service with its other love — craft beer. It finds that there is little better than being able to relax with a box of popcorn, a beer and a much-beloved movie. Five years later and it is still at it. It has video rentals, Arizona craft beers on tap, and food — and hosts many delicious and diverse food trucks on any given day.

Bookmans

Multiple locations, bookmans.com

Zia Records

3370 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-327-3340, ziarecords.com





Best Videographer

Gorilla Filmms

bookings@gorillafilmms.com

gorillafilmms.com

Jordan and Ciana Sanchez are Tucson-based photographer/videographers, editors and business owners offering a variety of services in the media industry. They specialize in cinematography and portrait sessions ranging from weddings to business advertising productions. Before their business, Jordan was in sales, where he picked up a camera for fun on the side and quickly learned his passion for being behind the camera. Ciana also has a background in sales and was an operations manager for a local business. Together, they combined their skills to create Gorilla Filmms, a one-stop shop for photography and videography needs servicing local families and businesses everyday. They are the ultimate husband-and-wife team helping you capture your most important memories and bringing your business visuals to life.

Arizona Takeover

SDVisions