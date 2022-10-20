Best Media Mix 2022

Best Instagram Page
This is Tucson
@this_is_tucson, thisistucson.com
Helping you discover what to love about Tucson, #ThisIsTucson offers everything you need to know about what’s happening, where to eat, where to hike and best-of guides that may surprise even the locals who live here. For all-things monsoon, murals but not malarky, you can keep up with #ThisIsTucson on its Instagram page or on its website.
Best TV Newscast
KGUN 9
7280 E. Rosewood Street
520-722-5486, kgun9.com
At KGUN-9, viewers will find straight-up, unbiased reports about what’s happening in Tucson and across Arizona. If that isn’t enough, there’s its charitable work, the photo gallery, and even the contests. Find out what’s happening in the world beginning at 4:30 a.m. and ending with the night broadcast at 10 p.m. or 24 hours a day online.
Best Comic Store
Heroes and Villains
4533 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-321-4376, hnvtucson.com
Regardless of a person’s fandom, Heroes and Villains welcomes everyone to believe in the magic of the comics and games that it offers. It believes that the world of comics and games isn’t just a fun hobby, but rather a way of life. Dive into a new universe by simply flipping through the pages of a comic book, graphic novel or manga.
Best Local Twitter Feed
What’s Up Tucson
@whatsuptucson, whatsuptucsonaz.com
The most-followed Tucson info source on Twitter, What’s Up Tucson provides fast, helpful and local information going on in your area. From breaking news to emergency accidents, weather updates and crime, follow What’s Up Tucson to stay in the know. Launched in 2009 by seasoned former radio personality Ken Carr, this social network has over 130,000 followers and is growing.
Best Radio Station for Music
91.3 KXCI
220 S. Fourth Avenue, kxci.org
Diverse, independent and community-based: These are the words that describe KXCI. The station plays music from all genres and eras, and focuses on locally produced mini-programs, provided by 70-plus volunteer DJs and on-air hosts. Tune in at 91.3 on what used to be a dial or online.
Best Game Store
Tucson Games and Gadgets
Tucson Mall - 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 253, 520-460-6891
Park Place Mall - 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 110, 520-603-4037
Calling all cool kids! We aren’t nerds anymore! Tucson Games and Gadgets is Tucson’s top-tier gaming environment. Your place for all-things fun. Try out its Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) bootcamp, Greyhawk Expeditions and other paper/pencil RGPs and card-playing games. It boasts private game rooms, hundreds of square feet of gaming table area, and the latest and the greatest new releases.
Best Blog Winner
Tucson Foodie
@tucsonfoodie, tucsonfoodie.com
Shining a light on all things tasty and delicious throughout the greater Tucson area, Tucson Foodie is the way to go. This food blog offers food guides, sneak peeks and the latest news of the local food scene, which is nothing short of abundant. Follow it on social media to get awesome recommendations for date night, special occasions, upcoming food festivals and restaurant openings in the area that guests won’t want to miss.
Best Local Weatherperson
Erin Christiansen, KOLD-13
Emmy Award-winning Erin Christiansen is chief meteorologist at KOLD-13, where she has worked for two years. She’s on the mark, calling out thunderstorms, floods or great weather when she sees it.
Best Local TV News Anchor
Dan Marries
Dan Marries’ presence is a nice way to start the evening. His intelligent, knowledgeable delivery has garnered him several awards, including two Emmys. He works hard to make Tucson a better place with his volunteer work, too. He’s the charter president of the Casas Adobes Optimist Club and a founding trustee board member of the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.
Best Radio Host
Bret “Porkchop” Miller, 99.5 KIIM
Country music lovers know Porkchop, who is practically a Tucson institution, as he’s been on the air with KIIM for more than 20 years. He’s more than a voice, however. Porkchop is involved with several local charities including the Special Olympics, his church and general fundraising. Find him weekdays beginning at 5 a.m.
Best Local Sportscaster
Paul Cicala, KVOA 4
Want to know more about Paul Cicala? Look at his Facebook page, where fascinating facts are aplenty. Hailing from South Tucson, he was once a cook at Whataburger. Now a KVOA sports anchor, he’s been nominated for plenty of Emmys and is also a repeat winner of Tucson Weekly’s Best Local Sportscaster.
Best Bookstore
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
Multiple locations
bookmans.com
This beloved bookstore offers more than just new and gently used books. Bookmans is the place to go if you’re in search of a DVD, CD, vinyl or that instrument you’ve always wanted to learn how to play. From secondhand furniture or sound equipment and small gifts, there’s something for everyone at Bookmans. Considered a safe haven to some, you just might find yourself wandering throughout the bookstacks for hours.
Best Video Store
Casa Video and Film Bar
2905 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-326-6314, casafilmbar.com
This video store is more than the old-school traditional rental shop. It started out as a video rental store over 30 years ago and combined the service with its other love — craft beer. It finds that there is little better than being able to relax with a box of popcorn, a beer and a much-beloved movie. Five years later and it is still at it. It has video rentals, Arizona craft beers on tap, and food — and hosts many delicious and diverse food trucks on any given day.
Best Videographer
Gorilla Filmms
bookings@gorillafilmms.com
Jordan and Ciana Sanchez are Tucson-based photographer/videographers, editors and business owners offering a variety of services in the media industry. They specialize in cinematography and portrait sessions ranging from weddings to business advertising productions. Before their business, Jordan was in sales, where he picked up a camera for fun on the side and quickly learned his passion for being behind the camera. Ciana also has a background in sales and was an operations manager for a local business. Together, they combined their skills to create Gorilla Filmms, a one-stop shop for photography and videography needs servicing local families and businesses everyday. They are the ultimate husband-and-wife team helping you capture your most important memories and bringing your business visuals to life.
