Best Of Tucson®

Best Marijuana Dispensary

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road

2075 E. Benson Hwy.

With recreational marijuana now available in Arizona, our dispensaries are doing a lot of business. Thanks to the pandemic, Earth’s Healing has made it easy to shop online and pick up your order, but you’re also welcome to come inside the stores if you want to browse in person. They carry a wide range of strains, in-house Earthvape cartridges, craft concentrates, CBD options and plenty of edibles. It’s little wonder they are held in high regard by our readers.

Reader Recommended

Prime Leaf

Downtown Dispensary


Previous: Best Alternative Health Center
Next: Best CBD Store

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation