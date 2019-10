221 E. Sixth St.

Downtown Dispensary carries a wide range of flower, concentrates and edibles. Its house line of iLava vape cartridges are potent and affordable. And we hear high praise for the iLava Touch cream from people who have found relief from chronic aches and pains. Whatever your condition, Downtown Dispensary is sure to have the cure for what ails you.

Runners Up

2. Earth’s Healing

3. Botanica