Best Of Tucson®

Best Mariachi Band

Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School

Officially known as Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School, these musicians and students have traveled all over Arizona and even to other states to perform their art. Individual performers of Mariachi Aztlán have even ranked in mariachi festivals. We’re glad to see “Tucson’s hardest working youth mariachi” back on top.

Reader Recommended

Desert View High School Mariachi Band

Luz de Luna


Previous: Best Raspados

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation