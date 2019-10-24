Best Mariachi Band 

Tucson is home to wonderful mariachi and perhaps some of the most sought after performers of the traditional Hispanic music are the city’s youth. Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlán has made a name for itself over the years, bringing in even more high school members and a slew of instruments. The band is under the direction of John Contreras and they can be hired to play events. Their sound remains a prideful expression of culture and the Old Pueblo.

Runners Up

2. Davis Elementary School

3. Mariachis at Guadalajara Grill