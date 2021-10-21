Best Of Tucson®

Best Margarita

Reforma

4340 N. Campbell Ave.

There’s no need to describe the wonders of a margarita, so let’s get right into how Reforma excels at the concept: variety. Yes, there’s ice and the all-important tequila, but how about mango and habanero? What about blood orange or blueberry basil? But if we had to choose one favorite, it would probably be their strawberry jalapeno margarita. Sweet yet spicy, just like a Tucson evening.

Reader Recommended

Guadalajara Grill

﻿El Charro


Previous: Best Torta
Next: Best Elote

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation