Best Local Weatherperson

Erin Chistensen (KOLD13)

What makes this such an easy pick is that people are STILL using the catchphrase “Erin said it would (be like this).” That’s clever and all, but it’s also from her stint at another station from about 10 years ago. For her to build a following, go Back East for several years, and then come back to pick up where she left off is impressive.

April Madison (KGUN9)

Matt Brode (KVOA4)


Previous Winners

