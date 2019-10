Where do you turn when a tornado is threatening to take your house into the sky? Or when rains are coming that melt you away? Or when a swarm of flying monkeys is on the horizon? None other than Lisa Villegas at KOLD, Channel 13. In just two years, Villegas has won over the Tucson Weekly readership with her insightful forecasts and charming delivery.

Runners Up

2. April Madison (KGUN9)

3. Matt Brode (KVOA)