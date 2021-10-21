Best Of Tucson®

Best Local Twitter Feed

@whatsuptucson

We <3 Ken Carr’s up-to-the-minute delivery of traffic conditions, sports tidibits and the odd news of the region. The gorgeous photos are worth a visit alone, as are the quick insights around town that you can’t find anywhere else. But what really makes whatsuptucson special is how it really manages to capture the spirit of Tucson: gorgeous, strange, humorous and all.

Reader Recommended

@tmztucson

@totallytucson


