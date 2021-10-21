Best Of Tucson®

Best Local TV News Anchor

Dan Marries (KOLD)

Smooth as silk in his delivery, knowledgeable, unthreatening, and happy to be a Tucsonan—Marries checks all the boxes. His on-air banter with co-anchor Brooke Wagner is informative without being chatty and his news delivery is professional without being pedantic. He knows what he’s about.

Reader Recommended

Priscilla Casper (KVOA)

Sean Mooney (KVOA)




