After two decades on the job, veteran journalist Dan Marries knows how to pay attention to the man behind the curtain. He smoothly delivers the news that counts on the air and is a wizard of Twitter and Facebook, breaking news and starting conversations. And he’s out in the community, emceeing fundraisers and making sure kids have Christmas presents. There’s never been any question about whether this guy has a heart.

