Best Of Tucson®

Best Local Sportscaster

Paul Cicala (KVOA)

We’re definitely biased, but we believe journalists who care about the work they do make communities better. Cicala is a prime example of this. The bilingual Tucson native, and proud product of the Sunnyside Unified School District, reports on sports ranging from high school football to UA softball with unparalleled enthusiasm. He’s spent time working as a reporter in other states, and we’re so glad to have him and his skills back in the Old Pueblo.

Reader Recommended

Damien Alameda (KOLD)

Brian Jeffries (UA Athletics)




