The prodigal son of Tucson has found himself atop this list more often than not over the past half-decade or so, thanks to his deep passion for all things Old Pueblo sports. The University of Southern California and Sunnyside High School alum returned home after cutting his teeth in El Paso. He’s become a mainstay in his hometown ever since.

Runners Up

2. Damien Alameda (KOLD)

3. Brian Jeffries (UA Athletics)