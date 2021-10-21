Best Of Tucson®

Best Liquor Store

Plaza Liquor and Fine Wines

2642 N. Campbell Ave.

This past year and a half has been all about pivoting. And we’re happy Plaza Liquors is still serving Tucson thanks to a pretty fun pivot: opening their drive-through window after 20 years for social distancing. But Plaza Liquors is about more than convenience. They’re a Tucson institution thanks to their commitment to carrying local, obscure and international beer, wine and spirits. A visit to Plaza is definitely on the Tucson bucket list.

Reader Recommended

Rum Runner

Midtown Liquors


