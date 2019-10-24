Email
Best Liquor Store 

Plaza Liquor and Fine Wines

2642 N. Campbell Ave.

The first time you walk through a candy store as a child and the first time you walk through a liquor store as an adult are pretty much the same exact experience, if you think about it—but as an adult you can buy whatever you want, and then go get drunk. If you love shopping at Total Wine but want to support a local business, go shop at Plaza Liquors and Fine Wines instead. What’s better than drinking a curated selection of craft beers, wine and liquor? Nothing, obviously, that was a trick question. Happy drinking!

