Best Lash Boutique

LALA Lash

2605 E. Speedway Blvd.

7090 N Oracle Road

Sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference. Like, have you ever felt down on your appearance and then gone in for a lash lift? And then realized how completely, stunningly luminous your eyes are? And how hot you are in general? Well, if you haven’t, go do it right now. LALA Lash is top tier, and they’ve even got a cool new membership program so you can keep your lovely lashes retouched as needed without any hassle. After all, who has time for a hassle when they’re walking around looking like a long-lashed god or goddess?

