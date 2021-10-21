Best Of Tucson®

Best Korean

Takamatsu

5532 E. Speedway Blvd.

Takamatsu has grown to become a kind of one-stop shop for all things Asian food in Tucson: sushi, bento boxes, noodles, soup, rice bowls and more. But get this, they even have multiple menu pages dedicated exclusively to Korean dishes, whether that be marinated beef, spicy pork, kimchee, cold noodles or the classic Korean BBQ. Stop by for their happy hour and get your reading glasses out.

