5532 E. Speedway Blvd.

It takes a lot of chutzpah to say you serve “Tucson’s finest Asian food,” but the fine people at Takamatsu have lived up to that bold claim for several years. Serving authentic Japanese and Korean cuisine, this spot is home to Korean barbeque (yum) and bento box specials for lunch.

Runners Up

2. Korea House

3. Kimchi Time