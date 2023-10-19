Best Kids Stuff 2023

Best Place for a Children’s Party
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S. Sixth Avenue
520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org
Prepare for the ultimate birthday experience at a place that dedicates its resources to VIBs (Very Important Birthdays). Children’s Museum Tucson offers a number of affordable packages that allow kids to explore the world in a colorful, creative and innovative way. From a Birthday Bonanzas to Festive Fiestas, Children’s Museum Tucson makes it a mission to host each kid’s birthday as an epic adventure he or she will never forget.
Reader Recommended
Golf N’ Stuff
6503 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-296-2366, golfnstuff.com
Wild Katz
4629 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-415-7955, wldktz.com
Best Toy Store
Mildred and Dildred
1725 N. Swan Road
520-615-6266, mildredanddildred.com
This toy store has committed to fostering imaginative play since 2007. Mildred and Dildred is a locally owned business that sells beautifully crafted toys, but it also hosts local events and engages in charitable initiatives throughout the community. The store’s welcoming atmosphere, high-quality products and passion for play shine through with a dedicated and all-woman team. For all children’s toy needs, Mildred and Dildred continues to prove itself as Tucson’s one-stop shop.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Games and Gadgets
Multiple locations
520-460-6891, tucsongamesandgadgets.com
Bricks and Minifigs
6145 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-372-7733, bricksandminifigs.com
Best Public Pool/Splash Pad
Brandi Fenton Splash Pad
3482 E. River Road
520-724-5000, pima.gov
A cool escape from the Arizona heat with hours of excitement for kids 12 and younger. The splash pad at Brandi Fenton offers visitors an array of captivating water features, including spray arches and playful geysers, and that’s just the surface; the park also has covered ramadas, a shaded playground, basketball courts, soccer fields and convenient restrooms. All around, Brandi Fenton Memorial Park is the destination for cooled play, and its splash pad is a first-class ticket for aquatic adventure.
Reader Recommended
Oro Valley Aquatic Center
23 W. Calle Concordia
520-297-7946, tinyurl.com/oro-valley-aquatic-center
Winston Reynolds - Manzanita Park
5200 S. Westover Avenue
520-724-5000, tinyurl.com/wr-manzanita-park
Best Kids Clothing Store
Twice as Nice
7333 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-298-7375, facebook.com/twiceasnicebroadway
With a commitment to sustainable practices and affordability, Twice as Nice is a locally owned gem that caters to parents who are both eco and budget conscious. The store sells a wide range of gently used children’s apparel and ensures that families can find quality clothing for little ones while shrinking their carbon footprint. When it comes to finding environmentally friendly kids’ clothing without breaking the bank, Twice as Nice truly stands as the best choice in Tucson.
Reader Recommended
Little Bird Nesting Co
4508 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-203-7372, littlebirdtucson.com
Sweet Repeats
7936 N. Oracle Road
520-219-0675, sweetrepeatstucson.com
Best Storytime
Pima County Library
Multiple locations
520-791-4010, library.pima.gov
There’s nothing like curling up on a comfy carpet and listening to a good story. Pima County Library takes this experience to heart, offering bilingual and themed opportunities each week for family storytime. Pima County offers readings for all ages and levels and includes time for playtime and other activities during their events. With several locations across the region, Pima County Library is on a mission to engage young readers in books and promote early literacy throughout the community.
Reader Recommended
Drag Queen Story Hour
instagram.com/dragstoryhouraz
dragstoryhouraz.org
Bookmans
Multiple locations
520-325-5767, bookmans.com
Best Restaurant with a
Kid’s Menu
Little Anthony’s Diner
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com
“The Little Be-Bopper” is a little broader than your average kids menu. Little Anthony’s Diner serves nine delicious options, from classic corn dogs and grilled cheese to kid-friendly spaghetti, at a budget-friendly $6.99 with a drink included. Pair that with the diner’s iconic 1950s theme, complete with vintage tables and costumed servers, and you get a fun family experience for tastebuds of all ages.
Reader Recommended
Eegee’s
Multiple locations
520-294-3333, eegees.com
The Barnyard Crafthouse and Eatery
11011 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-600-7570, barnyardaz.com
Best Fun for the Whole Family
Reid Park Zoo
3400 E. Zoo Court
520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org
Visit a host of creatures in a fun and interactive environment built for all ages. Reid Park Zoo provides a variety of animal exhibits, interactive wildlife encounters and engaging educational programs at an affordable price, especially with its family annual membership and packages. The zoo also hosts a weekly schedule packed with events for every member of the family, from the “Junior Zookeeper” series to the Zoo-Wide BioBlitz. Whether visiting for a program or a stroll through the exhibits, Reid Park Zoo is the go-to destination for families year-round.
Reader Recommended
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
2021 N. Kinney Road
520-883-1380, desertmuseum.org
Best Summer Camp
Tucson Jewish
Community Center
3800 E. River Road
520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org
The best summer camp experience can be found at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, thanks to its unique blend of exciting programs and a strong sense of community. Campers can enjoy a wide range of activities supervised by dedicated and well-trained staff. With state-of-the-art facilities, the community center offers a summer like no other with its camp offerings.
Reader Recommended
YMCA
Multiple locations
520-623-5511, tucsonymca.org
Best Way to Entertain Kids
During the Summer
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S. Sixth Avenue
520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org
From exploring science to delving into the realms of imagination, this museum captivates children in a world designed just for them. The Children’s Museum Tucson offers a welcome respite from the heat, keeping families cool while they engage in creatively designed and innovative exhibits. Check out the museum’s summer schedule for events, programs and other summer fun.
Reader Recommended
Best Day Care
YMCA
Multiple locations
520-623-5511, tucsonymca.org
Tucson’s YMCAs offer top-notch child day care and camp options for all ages. From summer activities to before- and after-school programs, their well-trained staff creates an exciting environment that fosters children’s development. These YMCAs are the prime choice for parents seeking high-quality child care, balancing curriculum with a strong emphasis on safety.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E. River Road
520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org
Brichta Infant and Early Learning
Child Care Center
2110 W. Brichta Drive
520-225-1100, tinyurl.com/early-learning-brichta-center
Best Children’s Entertainer
Mr. Nature’s Music Garden
instagram.com/mrnaturesmusicgarden
mrnaturesmusicgarden.com
Better known as Mr. Nature, Anthony Marc Aldinger uses music and movement to entertain children while fostering compassion and mindfulness. In addition to working playgroups, celebrations and events, Mr. Nature’s Music Garden promotes the concept of “Little Leafs,” which centers a range of media and programs around children, or the little leaves of one great tree. This year, join Aldinger and his fantastic world of nature, music and community fun.
Reader Recommended
Mamma Coal Plays Kids’ Country
facebook.com/kidscountrytucson
mammacoal.com