Best Kids Stuff 2023

Best Place for a Children’s Party

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Avenue

520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org

Prepare for the ultimate birthday experience at a place that dedicates its resources to VIBs (Very Important Birthdays). Children’s Museum Tucson offers a number of affordable packages that allow kids to explore the world in a colorful, creative and innovative way. From a Birthday Bonanzas to Festive Fiestas, Children’s Museum Tucson makes it a mission to host each kid’s birthday as an epic adventure he or she will never forget.

Reader Recommended

Golf N’ Stuff

6503 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-2366, golfnstuff.com

Wild Katz

4629 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-415-7955, wldktz.com





Best Toy Store

Mildred and Dildred

1725 N. Swan Road

520-615-6266, mildredanddildred.com

This toy store has committed to fostering imaginative play since 2007. Mildred and Dildred is a locally owned business that sells beautifully crafted toys, but it also hosts local events and engages in charitable initiatives throughout the community. The store’s welcoming atmosphere, high-quality products and passion for play shine through with a dedicated and all-woman team. For all children’s toy needs, Mildred and Dildred continues to prove itself as Tucson’s one-stop shop.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Games and Gadgets

Multiple locations

520-460-6891, tucsongamesandgadgets.com

Bricks and Minifigs

6145 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-372-7733, bricksandminifigs.com





Best Public Pool/Splash Pad

Brandi Fenton Splash Pad

3482 E. River Road

520-724-5000, pima.gov

A cool escape from the Arizona heat with hours of excitement for kids 12 and younger. The splash pad at Brandi Fenton offers visitors an array of captivating water features, including spray arches and playful geysers, and that’s just the surface; the park also has covered ramadas, a shaded playground, basketball courts, soccer fields and convenient restrooms. All around, Brandi Fenton Memorial Park is the destination for cooled play, and its splash pad is a first-class ticket for aquatic adventure.

Reader Recommended

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

23 W. Calle Concordia

520-297-7946, tinyurl.com/oro-valley-aquatic-center

Winston Reynolds - Manzanita Park

5200 S. Westover Avenue

520-724-5000, tinyurl.com/wr-manzanita-park

Best Kids Clothing Store

Twice as Nice

7333 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-298-7375, facebook.com/twiceasnicebroadway

With a commitment to sustainable practices and affordability, Twice as Nice is a locally owned gem that caters to parents who are both eco and budget conscious. The store sells a wide range of gently used children’s apparel and ensures that families can find quality clothing for little ones while shrinking their carbon footprint. When it comes to finding environmentally friendly kids’ clothing without breaking the bank, Twice as Nice truly stands as the best choice in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Little Bird Nesting Co

4508 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-203-7372, littlebirdtucson.com

Sweet Repeats

7936 N. Oracle Road

520-219-0675, sweetrepeatstucson.com





Best Storytime

Pima County Library

Multiple locations

520-791-4010, library.pima.gov

There’s nothing like curling up on a comfy carpet and listening to a good story. Pima County Library takes this experience to heart, offering bilingual and themed opportunities each week for family storytime. Pima County offers readings for all ages and levels and includes time for playtime and other activities during their events. With several locations across the region, Pima County Library is on a mission to engage young readers in books and promote early literacy throughout the community.

Reader Recommended

Drag Queen Story Hour

instagram.com/dragstoryhouraz

dragstoryhouraz.org

Bookmans

Multiple locations

520-325-5767, bookmans.com





Best Restaurant with a

Kid’s Menu

Little Anthony’s Diner

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com

“The Little Be-Bopper” is a little broader than your average kids menu. Little Anthony’s Diner serves nine delicious options, from classic corn dogs and grilled cheese to kid-friendly spaghetti, at a budget-friendly $6.99 with a drink included. Pair that with the diner’s iconic 1950s theme, complete with vintage tables and costumed servers, and you get a fun family experience for tastebuds of all ages.

Reader Recommended

Eegee’s

Multiple locations

520-294-3333, eegees.com

The Barnyard Crafthouse and Eatery

11011 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-600-7570, barnyardaz.com





Best Fun for the Whole Family

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Court

520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org

Visit a host of creatures in a fun and interactive environment built for all ages. Reid Park Zoo provides a variety of animal exhibits, interactive wildlife encounters and engaging educational programs at an affordable price, especially with its family annual membership and packages. The zoo also hosts a weekly schedule packed with events for every member of the family, from the “Junior Zookeeper” series to the Zoo-Wide BioBlitz. Whether visiting for a program or a stroll through the exhibits, Reid Park Zoo is the go-to destination for families year-round.

Reader Recommended

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Road

520-883-1380, desertmuseum.org

Golf N’ Stuff

6503 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-2366, golfnstuff.com





Best Summer Camp

Tucson Jewish

Community Center

3800 E. River Road

520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org

The best summer camp experience can be found at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, thanks to its unique blend of exciting programs and a strong sense of community. Campers can enjoy a wide range of activities supervised by dedicated and well-trained staff. With state-of-the-art facilities, the community center offers a summer like no other with its camp offerings.

Reader Recommended

YMCA

Multiple locations

520-623-5511, tucsonymca.org

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Court

520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org





Best Way to Entertain Kids

During the Summer

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Avenue

520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org

From exploring science to delving into the realms of imagination, this museum captivates children in a world designed just for them. The Children’s Museum Tucson offers a welcome respite from the heat, keeping families cool while they engage in creatively designed and innovative exhibits. Check out the museum’s summer schedule for events, programs and other summer fun.

Reader Recommended

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Court

520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org

Golf N’ Stuff

6503 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-2366, golfnstuff.com





Best Day Care

YMCA

Multiple locations

520-623-5511, tucsonymca.org

Tucson’s YMCAs offer top-notch child day care and camp options for all ages. From summer activities to before- and after-school programs, their well-trained staff creates an exciting environment that fosters children’s development. These YMCAs are the prime choice for parents seeking high-quality child care, balancing curriculum with a strong emphasis on safety.





Reader Recommended

Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E. River Road

520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org

Brichta Infant and Early Learning

Child Care Center

2110 W. Brichta Drive

520-225-1100, tinyurl.com/early-learning-brichta-center





Best Children’s Entertainer

Mr. Nature’s Music Garden

instagram.com/mrnaturesmusicgarden

mrnaturesmusicgarden.com

Better known as Mr. Nature, Anthony Marc Aldinger uses music and movement to entertain children while fostering compassion and mindfulness. In addition to working playgroups, celebrations and events, Mr. Nature’s Music Garden promotes the concept of “Little Leafs,” which centers a range of media and programs around children, or the little leaves of one great tree. This year, join Aldinger and his fantastic world of nature, music and community fun.

Reader Recommended

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Avenue

520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org

Mamma Coal Plays Kids’ Country

facebook.com/kidscountrytucson

mammacoal.com