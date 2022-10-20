Best Kids Stuff 2022

Best Playground
Reid Park
900 S. Randolph Way
520-791-4873, tucsonaz.gov
In September 2019, Reid Park’s new playground opened to much fanfare for children ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12. ADA-accessible features include ramps and a rocker. Shade covers parts of the play equipment. The old playground (nearest the DeMeester bandshell) only had pockets of play amenities and was not ADA accessible. Reid Park may have a splash pad in its future.
Reader Recommended
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road, 520-724-5000, https://bit.ly/BrandiFentonPark
Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Boulevard, 520-791-4873, tucsonaz.gov
Best Place for a Children’s Party
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-297-8004
11015 N. Oracle Road
Who hasn’t dreamed of having a party at a museum? You can fulfill that dream for a child by having a party at the Children’s Museum Tucson, where it’s like one big playroom. If your kids get a bit of an education in the process, even better. If it’s your unbirthday, head over there for Art After Dark or Discovery Nights, among other really interesting programs for kids. There’s a branch in Oro Valley, too.
Reader Recommended
Golf ‘N Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-885-3569, golfnstuff.com
Wild Katz: Children’s Adventure Playground, 4629 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-415-7955, wldktz.com
Best Toy Store
Mildred and Dildred
1725 N. Swan Road
520-615-6266, mildredanddildred.com
Remember your youth, buy a gift for a kid or just browse; Mildred and Dildred has something you will like, even if you are a grown-up. Look for fun socks, a flower cap to make your cat mad, play kitchen utensils, books, more books and lots of other great things kids really ought to have in their rooms. This place is worth a visit — even if you don’t have kids.
Best Public Pool/Splash Pad
Oro Valley Aquatic Center
23 W. Calle Concordia
520-297-7946, orovalleyaz.gov
A premier, competition-level facility, the Oro Valley Aquatic Center is a perfect place for families to cool off. Its amenities include a pool, splash pad, water slide and more. Families can drop in for $14.
Reader Recommended
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road, 520-724-5000, webcms.pima.gov
Gladden Farms, 1 S. Church Avenue, 520-448-5300, gladdenfarms.com
Best Kids Clothing Store
Little Bird Nesting Company
4508 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-203-7372, littlebirdtucson.com
Little Bird Nesting Company was launched 10 years ago with the vision of providing parents in our community with modern, affordable options for kids clothing, toys and gear. The consignment shop carries a selection of gently used items and boutique finds for babies and children alike in a fun, laid-back environment.
Reader Recommended
Twice As Nice, 7333 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-298-7375, facebook.com/twiceasnicebroadway
Sweet Repeats, 7936 N. Oracle Road, 520-219-0675, sweetrepeatstucson.com
Best Storytime
Pima County Public Library
Multiple locations, library.pima.gov
For over 100 years, the Pima County Public Library has been serving Tucson and its surrounding communities. With a dedicated staff and a range of free services for visitors, it aims to make its mission of educating, inspiring and connecting others a reality. It holds many storytime events for infants and children.
Reader Recommended
Drag Queen Story Hour, az@dragqueenstoryhour.org, dragstoryhouraz.org
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, Multiple locations, bookmans.com
Best Restaurant with a Kids Menu
Little Anthony’s Diner
7010 E. Broadway
520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com
The 1950s-themed Little Anthony’s Diner has been serving the Tucson community for 32 years. It is a great spot for families to grab old-school American dishes, from classic burgers to decadent ice cream. Its kids menu includes corn dogs, chicken strips and grilled cheese.
Reader Recommended
Eegee’s, Multiple locations, eegees.com
Barnyard Crafthouse and Eatery, 11011 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-600-7570, barnyardaz.com
Best Summer Camp
Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E. River Road
520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org
The summer means kids are bored and so are the parents. The kids — ages kindergarten to ninth grade — can fill their free time at the Tucson Jewish Community Center summer camp from May to August. As one of the only American Camp Association accredited day camps in Tucson, Camp J is Tucson’s most trusted camping program.
Reader Recommended
Reid Park, 3400 E. Zoo Court, 520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org
Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, 520-883-2702, desertmuseum.org
Best Fun for the Whole Family
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
2021 N. Kinney Road
520-883-2702, desertmuseum.org
For the past eight years, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has been voted as the best location for family fun. Not only a zoo, the Desert Museum also has a botanical garden, art gallery, natural history museum and aquarium. Learn about the diverse biomes and its inhabitants that the Sonoran Desert has to offer including an Earth Sciences Center, which is a replica of a limestone cave. Don’t forget your camera as certain animals have been known to strike a pose, especially at the Hummingbird Aviary. Visitors can cool down with refreshments offered at the museum’s several casual dining restaurants and gift shops. Be sure to check out the events listed on its website, because there’s always something to do.
Reader Recommended
Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, 520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org
Golf N’ Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-885-3569
Best Way to Entertain Kids During the Summer
Reid Park Zoo
3400 E. Zoo Court
520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org
Walk a bit on the wild side and take the kids to Reid Park Zoo to learn about the animals from a small bird to an elephant. Get up close and personal with the tallest land mammal, a giraffe, and give them a crunchy treat. Or take a trip around the Gene C. Reid Park pond with the Zoo Train.
Reader Recommended
Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org
Golf N Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-885-3569, golfnstuff.com
Best Day Care
YMCA
Multiple locations, tucsonymca.org
The facility’s staff understands that children learn best through play. The developmentally appropriate learning atmosphere at the YMCA is designed to develop the whole child — spirit, mind and body. Young children are guided and encouraged to make choices that are based on their own interests.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, 520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org
Sandbox Tucson, 2701 N. Swan Road, 520-795-9595, sandboxtucson.com
Best Children’s Entertainer
Mr. Nature
Anthony Marc Aldinger, aka Mr. Nature, is a Tucson native who established Mr. Nature’s Music Garden LLC in early 2013 to facilitate playgroups designed to build and strengthen foundations for positive social interaction focusing on kindness, compassion, empathy and mindfulness. All lessons are through song, dance, body movement, interactive music, instrument fun, storytelling and art.
Reader Recommended
Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org
Board & Brush, 6429 N. Oracle Road, 520-638-8062, boardandbrush.com