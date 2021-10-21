Best Of Tucson®

Best Jukebox

Che’s Lounge

350 N. Fourth Ave.

What makes the best jukebox in town, anyhow? Is it a sheer variety of songs? A healthy combination of obscure bangers along with the classics? We think Che’s Lounge wins this year’s Best Jukebox award because of how theirs perfectly compliments the boisterous spirit of this Fourth Ave standby, both inside and on their patio. Pick a drink, pick a song and get the party started.

Reader Recommended

Danny’s Baboquivari

Surly Wench


