2910 E. Fort Lowell Road

In a day when we can pretty much listen to any song we want on our own bluebite earpods or whatever they’re called, a jukebox is a throwback indeed. But there’s something wonderful about slipping a few bucks into the music machine and playing DJ while you shoot some pool or play some pinball. At Danny’s, you’ll hear classic rock hits and oddball tunes that might quiet the place down for a minute or two. Ain’t nothing wrong with any of that.

Runners Up

2. Che’s Lounge

3. Buffet Bar