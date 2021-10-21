Best Of Tucson®

Best Jewelry

Silver Sea Jewelry

330 N. Fourth Ave.

Tucson is brimming with cute cactus and succulent themed items, from decor to jewelry to… well, literal cacti and succulents. That’s part of what makes Silver Sea, a mermaidy oasis full of seashells and turquoise, feel so special. They carry lovely original pieces to tie together any outfit, and it’s the type of tiny shop where you feel like you could spend hours looking at the gadgets and gizmos aplenty.

Reader Recommended

Cheyenne Cannon Jewelry

Christina Holland Designs


