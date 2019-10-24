Email
Best Jewelry 

Silver Sea Jewelry

click to enlarge fashionbestjewelrysilversea.jpg
330 N. Fourth Ave.

Talk about entering a fantasy world: Fourth Avenue shoppers are drawn into Silver Sea Jewelry by the friendly mermaid lounging in the window. Inside, hand-crafted jewelry and costume pieces await the shopper looking for something unique to wear or a gift for someone special. Funky and ethereal, Silver Sea Jewelry is the best place to get everything you need for your Return of The Mermaids costume. Let your sparkly mermaid or steampunk flag wave proudly. 

Runners Up

2. Blanca’s Jewelry

3. Heliotrope

Previous Winners

