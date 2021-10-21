Best Of Tucson®

Best Jazz Act

Crystal Stark

Built on improvisation, there’s almost a countless number of styles and subgenres in the jazz world. But Tucson’s Crystal Stark has a voice to compliment all of them. Even if you don’t know Crystal Stark by name, you’ll probably recognize one of her many side projects, working with the Tucson Pops Orchestra, UA’s Studio Vocal Jazz Ensemble, the cover band ’80s and Gentlemen or the vocal trio Triple Threat. She’s even made it a few rounds into American Idol. A woman of multiple talents, Crystal’s powerful voice can accompany any jazz band in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk

Chateau Chateau


