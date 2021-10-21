Best Of Tucson®

Best Japanese

Yoshimatsu

2741 N. Campbell Ave.

With how much Tucson adores Yoshimatsu, it’s likely there will be a wait on a weekend night if you’re looking to dine in. But that’s fine, because there’s plenty to look at on the walls. And really, that sums up Yoshimatsu. It’s a restaurant, but it’s also a window to Japan. Whether you’re enjoying their noodles, bento or their wide variety of sushi, you’re getting the best taste of Japan in town.

Reader Recommended

Obon Sushi

Ikkyu


