2741 N. Campbell Ave.

Yoshimatsu strikes a really pleasant balance in a couple of ways: It’s full service, but pretty casual with a playful design. And it’s the type of place where you can eat 10 rolls of sushi if you want, but they’ll be made with natural ingredients and MSG-free veggies. And, vegetarians rejoice! They have lots of vegetarian sushi options as well.

Runners Up

2. Obon Sushi

3. Sachiko