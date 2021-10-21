Best Of Tucson®

Best Jamaican

CeeDee Jamaican Kitchen

5305 E. Speedway Blvd.

What makes CeeDee Jamaican Kitchen Tucson’s favorite spot for Jamaican food? Aside from covering many of the island’s signature dishes like oxtail, jerk chicken and goat curry, they also serve as cultural ambassadors with their events and music. Their specialty beverages and desserts make this a quick trip to the Caribbean without getting wet.

