Best Of Tucson®

Best Italian

Caruso's Italian Restaurant

434 N. Fourth Ave.

It’s basically a rule that any storefront on Fourth Ave. becomes a part of Tucson culture, regardless of how long they’ve been open. But Caruso’s has been dishing up fine Italian food for more than 70 years, and that makes them more than just a part of Old Pueblo culture. Generations of Tucsonans have enjoyed Caruso’s family cuisine, ranging from pizza to homemade meatballs to seafood pasta. It’s no wonder that after all this time, Caruso’s remains il capo.

Reader Recommended

Vivace

Locale


October 21-27

