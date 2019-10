434 N. Fourth Ave.

What’s better than family-style Italian cuisine with portions big enough to leave you full for days and wine that pours like a river? Well, Caruso’s has all of these options at their disposal, serving hearty portions of delectable Italian food. This Fourth Avenue stalwart has made its name on having a menu the size of a phonebook, with all of their plates leaving you satisfied.

Runners Up

2. Vivace

3. Mama Louisa’s