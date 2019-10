Of course a cause dedicated to encouraging folks to love where they live and engage in their community was started in Tucson. Why I Love Where I Live gets why Instagram is so fun: community and photography. If you’re trying to see beautiful shots from around town, this is the Instagram page to follow. Then again, it’s not too hard to get beautiful shots while living in Tucson.

Runners Up

2. Tucson Foodie

3. This is Tucson