Best Indian

Saffron

7607 N. Oracle Road

Yes, there are the classics of Indian cuisine like curry or tikka masala, but we enjoy diving into the obscurities of Saffron’s extensive menu. Who knew that butter chicken or vegetable biryani could be so good? But that’s only the beginning, a true outing at Saffron isn’t complete without tasting their homemade samosas, naan and even ice creams.

Reader Recommended

Sher-E-Punjab

India Oven


