Best Ice Cream

The Screamery

Multiple locations

The Screamery ice cream will literally make you scream, pun intended. The current offerings include Whiskey Way, Sweet Sonoran Dessert, and Cowboy Cookie. As we head into fall, pumpkin lovers will certainly love their Pumpkin Roll ice cream. Real pumpkin, sweet cream, spices, and whole cinnamon rolls are mixed together for the perfect fall treat. Their more adventurous flavors make them unique and their basic flavors are world-class. Traditional chocolate is easily one of the best flavors on the menu and one of the best chocolate ice creams in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

HUB Ice Cream Factory

Frost Gelato


