Multiple locations

When Kenny and Linda Sarnoski decided to start eating all-natural, they were dismayed to find that there wasn’t any ice cream that fit the bill. So they made some themselves. The Screamery uses premium hormone-free milk and cream, and was the first in Arizona to be certified to pasteurize its ice cream. If you can’t decide between the Bourbon Brittle, Orange Screamsicle and Mississippi Mudpie, try a flight of six sample scoops.