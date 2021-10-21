Best Of Tucson®

Best Hotel

Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress St.

Talk about legends of the Old West! Hotel Congress has been welcoming guests for more than a century—and you can feel the history the moment you walk through those big wooden doors. But this joint is no museum. While it pays homage to its roots in many ways, it’s also home to a dynamite restaurant that celebrates local food, a lobby filled with rotating art shows and, of course, Club Congress and the Plaza Stage, which offer some of the best live music in town. Here’s to another 100 years, HoCo!

Arizona Inn

Hacienda del Sol


