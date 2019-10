2200 E. Elm St.

It’s as easy as this: If you’ve been to the Arizona Inn, you know why our readers picked it as the best hotel in Tucson. From the casita-style suites to the lush outdoor areas, the Arizona Inn lives up to the phrase “boutique hotel retreat” in every sense. Since 1930, the Arizona Inn has offered great rooms, great cuisine and a great escape. It’s simply a destination as magical as the Emerald City. We dare you to not be charmed.

Runners Up

2. JW Marriott Starr Pass

3. Hotel Congress