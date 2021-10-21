Best Of Tucson®

Best Hot Dog

El Güero Canelo

Multiple locations

It should come as no surprise, right? If you’re talking about the best ‘dogs in Tucson, you have to go with the Sonoran style. And if you’re talking Sonoran style ‘dogs, why not go with the business that has been dishing out the overflowing specialties all over the state? A great hotdog should always involve you saying, “Wow, what all is on this thing?”

