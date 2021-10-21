Best Of Tucson®

Best Hip-Hop Act

Marley B

We’ve got to hand it to Marley B for not boxing himself into a single sound. Listening through a few of his songs will show a delivery ranging from mellow to humorous to angry, with diverse instrumentals to match. And like other rappers to look out for, Marley B’s pen game is relatable yet clever at the same time. It takes real self-awareness to release a song like “Maybe It’s Me.”

Reader Recommended

Cash Lansky

Big520


