Street Blues Family is the perfect name for this local collective. With raw wisdom, multiple genre influences and a real sense of connection among its members, Reymon Murphy and company have created a real force onstage. The irresistible grooves and lyrical flows are one thing, but managing to fit live drums, guitars, keyboards and brass into a hip hop set is something entirely different. Street Blues Family bring positive vibes to any willing to listen.

Runners Up

2. Cash Lansky

3. Lando Chill