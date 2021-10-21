Best Of Tucson®

Best Hike

Sabino Canyon

Sabino Canyon is far more than a trail winding through the mountains (not that you’d need much more). It’s like multiple hikes in one. This eastside destination begins with a flat, easy hike through the desert before descending into shaded canyons that eventually leads to some beloved waterfalls. Additional trails sprawl throughout the adjacent mountains. But if doing all that sounds like a little much, the tram service can zip you around with ease. Sabino Canyon: for the indecisive adventurer.

Reader Recommended

Tumamoc Hill

Catalina State Park


Previous Winners

