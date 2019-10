Would we really be Tucsonans if we didn’t vote this popular hill as the best hike in town? If you’ve never gotten up early on a Saturday morning to pant your way up the switchbacks of Tumamoc, enjoy the view from the top, then slog down slowly and wonder when your knees started feeling so old before going out to breakfast to reward yourself, you’re missing out.

Runners Up

2. Sabino Canyon

3. Mount Lemmon