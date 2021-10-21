Best Of Tucson®

Best Happy Hour

Trident Grill

Multiple locations

Discounting your food and drinks for happy hour only goes so far if the grub is so-so. Luckily, Trident Grill happens to have delicious food and drinks, making the happy hours at all their locations all the more tantalizing. Every weekday from 3 to 6 p.m., 16 oz. craft beer, well cocktails and draft wine are discounted, as is great bar fare like truffle tots and bruschetta.

