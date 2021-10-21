Best Of Tucson®

Best Handyman

Ronnie’s Handyman and Home Service

Somewhere out there, we like to imagine an alternate version of The Shining in which Jack Nicholson hacks through the bathroom door with an axe to announce, “Heeeere’s Ronnie!” And then he introduces his wife to the helpful folks over at Ronnie’s Handyman and Home Service. Need help with electrical, plumbing or furniture assembly? How about, much like Shelley Duvall would have needed after the bathroom door incident, help with carpentry or painting? Drywall, irrigation, even holiday decorating. They do all this and more! Give them a call to see what home problems they can fix for you.

A Plus Handyman Service

