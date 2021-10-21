Best Of Tucson®

Best Hair Salon

Gadabout

Multiple locations

Gadabout takes your hair seriously. They strive to hire only the best, and then to use the best process when it comes to your experience. Before your cut or color, you get a personalized consultation where you talk about everything from your face shape to your lifestyle. (eg: do you put effort into your hair or not?) Possibly the best part is that they also provide a home care recommendation, so you can recreate the style at home—and hopefully avoid the feeling that your hair will never, ever look as good as it did when the wizard of a salon lady did it.

Circa 79

Salon Salon


