Best Gym

Desert Sports and Fitness

3030 W. Valencia Road

2480 N. Pantano Road

First of all, a big congratulations to any gym that survived the COVID-19 pandemic, but an especially big congratulations to this local business, which has been serving the community for more than three decades. If living through a pandemic has got you thinking more seriously about managing your health, a membership might be a good idea. If you’re like us, and don’t know where to start when you enter a public gym, you’ll love their personal training and small group training offerings. They even have a special, low-impact fitness program for seniors.

Reader Recommended

Undisputed

Let’s Sweat


Previous Winners

