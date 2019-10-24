Multiple locations

Locally owned and operated, Platinum Fitness will help you build up your stamina for the next time you have to outrun a storm of flying monkeys. Whether you’re looking to work on your cardio in an indoor cycling class or build some muscles with the free weights, Platinum has what you need. There’s even childcare provided on-site staffed by certified employees who’ll take care of your munchkins while you sweat. Platinum Fitness is the place to be when you want to get your pump on.

