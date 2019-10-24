Email
Best Gym To Visit in the Witching Hour 

Tucson Racquet Club

4001 N. Country Club Road

If you want to work out at the crack of dawn or at the witching hour of midnight, you can do it at the Tucson Racquet Club’s 24-hour facility. But that’s just one of the perks of this midtown institution. It’s got dozens of courts for tennis, racquetball and pickleball, plenty of cardio and circuit equipment, a spacious weightlifting room, two pools, a restaurant and bar, summer camps for kids and a terrific nursery staffed by people who really love to engage with kids. And it’s right off Tucson’s own Yellow Brick Road, the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. We’re off to see the trainer!

